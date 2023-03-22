Little Village residents sound alarm about missing teen after 2 missing women found dead

Missing Chicago woman Rosa Chacon's body was found tied up in a shopping cart in an alley near 24th Place and Western, family said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- People in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood say they're concerned about women in their community going missing. In two recent cases, women reported missing were later found dead.

Now, a community group is raising the alarm about a teenager who hasn't been seen for almost a week now.

Community activist Baltazar Enriquez accused Chicago police of not doing enough to protect residents there after at least three teens and women from the Southwest Side neighborhood have either gone missing or have been found dead.

"We demand that they pay the same attention they would have done when someone gets killed in Lakeview or Wrigleyville or the Gold Coast," Martinez said.

He made the call to action Wednesday morning outside of the Chicago Police Department's Area 4 headquarters. It is the home base for detectives investigating the recent crimes in Little Village that have left some residents living in fear.

"It is hard to believe and hard to comprehend that in the year 2023 we're still finding bodies of women and no answers," community member Selene Partida said.

In February, a Guatemalan migrant was found shot to death in the Little Village community.

Last week, the decomposing body of 21-year-old Rosa Chacón was found in a shopping cart wrapped in a white sheet in an alley nearby.

"Who did this? Why did they do this? Regardless of her past, she is a human being. She is a person and we need justice," said Elizabeth Bello, Chacón's older sister.

Concerned residents added that 15-year-old Azreya Lomeli disappeared a few days ago. They say she was last seen walking toward Kedzie Avenue after leaving a behavioral health hospital south of the city.

Chicago police have not released a motive or identified any suspects in any of the crimes. Detectives say they are continuing to work those active cases.

In the meantime, there is a community meeting scheduled for the end of the month. Activists and residents plan to meet with police then to discuss their concerns about violence in their community.