Local Spotlight: Operation Save A Life - Fire Safety Information

Being prepared for a fire could save your life, your loved one's lives, and your home.

Being prepared for a fire could save your life, your loved one's lives, and your home.

Being prepared for a fire could save your life, your loved one's lives, and your home.

Being prepared for a fire could save your life, your loved one's lives, and your home.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Being prepared for a fire could save your life, your loved one's lives, and your home.

It's important to have a plan in place before a fire starts.

Hear what fire safety experts say are the most important steps you can take to take to ensure your home and family is prepared to detect and react to a fire and smoke emergency.

For more fire safety tips, go to www.kidde.com.

RELATED | Operation Save A Life Fire Safety Information