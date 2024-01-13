Local Spotlight: Florida's Paradise Coast

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Discover Florida's Paradise Coast: Where Luxury Meets Adventure

Beaches and Luxury Resorts

Welcome to Florida's Paradise Coast, where over 30 miles of beautiful white sand beaches await. Naples, Marco Island and the Everglades boasts more than 300 days of sunshine annually, letting you enjoy the beach all year round. Whether you're looking for a serene private hideaway or a pampered afternoon beside luxury resorts, Paradise Coast beaches are an open invitation to create your perfect day alongside sparkling Gulf of Mexico waters.

Culinary Experiences

Prepare your taste buds for a global culinary journey within Florida's Paradise Coast. Explore renowned dining districts like 5th Avenue South and 3rd Street South in Naples, where endless gastronomic delights await. From the rustic charm of Osteria Tulia to the exotic flavors of bha! bha! (baa baa) Persian Bistro, the culinary spectrum spans authentic French, contemporary Indian, traditional Italian, Persian, and beyond. Seafood lovers will appreciate the fresh-off-the-dock offerings, prepared by creative chefs who are always eager to make your dinner something special. For a truly unforgettable dining experience, check out one of Paradise Coast's many waterfront restaurants - where the perfect ending to any meal is a breathtaking Gulf sunset!

Eco-Adventures

For nature enthusiasts, Everglades City serves as the gateway to the majestic Everglades National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Explore the largest subtropical wilderness in North America, teeming with diverse wildlife including countless species of birds, alligators, and even the elusive Florida Panther. Go fishing in the Ten Thousand Islands National Wildlife Refuge, a haven for anglers seeking Florida's famous gamefish. Immerse yourself in the serenity of Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary, home to a captivating array of orchids and the rare Ghost Orchid. Paddle through the 99-mile Wilderness Waterway, a paradise for kayakers of all skill levels.

Golfing & Sports

Paradise Coast has earned a reputation as the "Golf Capital of the World." With more than 90 public and private courses, the area boasts more golf holes per capita than any other city in the U.S. This is a place that plays host to three professional tournaments a year - a testament to the quality of the courses and the perfect weather. Beyond golf, the region is also known for the exciting sport of pickleball, with more than 130 courts.

Arts & Culture

Florida's Paradise Coast is home to a vibrant visual and performing arts scene, highlighted by ArtisNaples, home of The Baker Museum and Naples Philharmonic. Discover the history of the region at Palm Cottage and the Collier County Museums. Naples Art District provides a window into artists at work. Downtown shopping districts exude charm with unique boutiques, art galleries, and alfresco dining, while Naples Botanical Garden offers a fragrant oasis of flowers, butterflies and other indigenous treasures.

Key Highlights

Discover the allure of Naples, ranked as the "No. 1 Best Place to Live in Florida," adorned with museums and historic landmarks. Explore Marco Island, a top island destination celebrated for its natural beauty and captivating wildlife. Unravel the wonders of Everglades City, a haven for adventure seekers and the epicenter of seasonal Stone Crab and other seafood delicacies. Join us on Florida's Paradise Coast, where luxury, adventure, culture, and nature converge to create an unforgettable experience.

To learn more about Naples, Marco Island and the Everglades, visit www.ParadiseCoast.com