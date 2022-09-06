Family pleads for return of 24-year-old missing pregnant woman Marquisha Ousley

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Marquisha Ousley is pregnant and Chicago police said she's been missing for days.

"I've been crying for days. Can you please just come home? It's not like you," said Marliqua Ousley, the missing woman's sister.

Now at the point of desperation, the Ousley family has been passing out flyers with Marquisha's face, and any identifying marker they can think of, that might help someone recognize the missing woman.

The 24-year-old has multiple butterfly tattoos on her neck and is 6 months pregnant. Marquisha Ousley's sister last saw her Friday night around 9 p.m. on FaceTime.

"You was last seen leaving mama's house. You went inside the house and I was asking you 'who are you with?' You told me you couldn't disclose that information. You always tell me where you're going. If you're in danger, let us know. Give us a message. Send a sign, or something. Just come home. There's too many people looking for you," Marliqua said.

SEE ALSO | Chicago police release surveillance video of Kierra Coles, pregnant postal worker missing since 2018

Andrew Holmes also spoke about the missing woman.

"This is the second female that went missing and she's pregnant. It's an urgent matter for the public and community to get involved in finding their loved one," he said.

Family and Chicago police have been looking Kierra Coles since 2018. She was pregnant when she also went missing on the South Side. Right now, investigators don't believe the cases are connected.

But scared and confused, Marquisha Ousley's family now just wants to find their pregnant loved one.

"It's weird, because this isn't like her. She's never done something like this. For her to just up and leave with none of her belongings and not telling anybody what she's doing, it's not like her," Marliqua said.

If you're in danger, baby, we need to know. There's a team behind you," said Octavia Ousley, Marquisha's aunt.