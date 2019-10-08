93-Year-Old Veteran Opens Boozy Bakery

A 93-year-old WWII veteran refuses to retire and just started his latest business venture, selling alcohol-infused cupcakes out of a new bakery in New Jersey.

Ray Boutwell, the founder of Ray's Boozy Cupcakes, Ec., in Vorhees, N.J., is the mind behind tantalizing offerings such as Pina Colada, Tequila Sunrise and Blueberry Vodka cupcakes. The bakery opened in mid-August and has become a popular spot due to its boozy sweets.

Ray's Boozy Cupcakes Bakery | Facebook
1225 Haddonfield Berlin Rd, Voorhees Township, NJ 08043
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bakerybite sizelocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Disney Magnet School principal retires after petition called for her removal
Fire destroys historic Masonic Temple in downtown Aurora
6 students treated for drug overdoses at Bowen HS
Cop trial's witness met with his suspected killers for drug buy: PD
Man survives hours in Tampa heat, fire ants after collapsing in parking lot
PlayStation 5 gets 2020 launch date
2 Chicago teens killed in Hammond crash involving semi
Show More
CTA offering extra service to Chicago Marathon
Scotch 'capsules' deliver whiskey without the glass
How to donate old LEGOS
Dick's Sporting Goods destroyed $5 million worth of assault weapons
Teenager's outfit banned from homecoming
More TOP STORIES News