Boat House Row lights up for religious, cultural celebrations

By 6abc Digital Staff
Boathouse Row is the beacon of light that welcomes travelers into the City of Brotherly love.

The lights that adorn the historic landmark change color throughout the year to celebrate, not just commercialized holidays, but all cultural and religious holiday celebrations.

The colors also change to support different causes such as The Black Lives Matter movement and show support for healthcare workers during the pandemic.

While the gesture may seem small, it's very meaningful to individuals of different faiths and beliefs to feel recognized and for the community to recognize them.

In the past the lighting went hand in hand with celebrations and gathering on the row, this year, the lighting will be virtual. Boathouse Row was lit up for Kwanzaa as a Kinara on Dec. 26.


