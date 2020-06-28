Sugar Land truck driver turned baker hopes his story will inspire children in the Black community

SUGAR LAND, Texas -- Mark Linen fell in love with baking when he was a child, sitting in the kitchen with his mom. Now years later, he is finally following his dream.

"It's my passion and that passion reflects in everything I bake," Linen said.

The truck driver from Sugar Land, Texas was inspired in 2019 when he heard Steve Harvey talk about finding your passion.

Linen knew he wanted to do something with sweet treats, and created his own business called "Brotha Bakes."

Linen created his logo in his image and said, "I want a young Black child to walk into a store one day and see a logo on a jar that resembles them. That's important to me."

You can shop Brotha Bakes at brothabakes.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sugar landfooddessertsktrkbakinggood newsbite sizefeel goodlocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
47 shot, 12 fatally so far in Chicago weekend shootings
A La Folie offers fresh French macrons
ABC 7 Chicago Celebrates Pride: Fun & Fabulous
TEDx: A discussion about humanity inside the pandemic
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass from Holy Name Cathedral on ABC 7
Suburban Back the Blue rally draws Black Lives Matter counterprotest
$5K reward offered after 20-year-old DePaul student fatally shot
Show More
Remains found in near area where soldier's remains were recovered
1-year-old killed, mother hurt in Englewood shooting
10-year-old girl fatally shot by stray bullet in Logan Square: CPD
Pregnant woman survives COVID-19 after receiving plasma
What to know about 2020 Pride Month
More TOP STORIES News