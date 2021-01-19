localish

Popular taco stand continues to sell out even after changing locations

LOS ANGELES -- Before the pandemic hit, business was booming for Villas Tacos.
"At the start of COVID, we were selling out," said founder Victor Villa. "COVID hit, we didn't know what the future held."

Then they shut down for a few months and tried to come up with a safer plan. Now Villa sets up shop outside his grandmother's house in the Highland Park area of Los Angeles and every weekend they sell out.
"We're known for our blue corn tortillas, which are then turned into our famous queso tacos," said Villa.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
highland parkkabcfoodtacosbite sizelocalish
LOCALISH
This veteran's hobby is helping the homeless in his community.
Youngest Muslim-elected U.S. official lives in Skokie
Lyric Opera House installs new seating
KJ's corner-side racial injustice protests
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY Mets fire GM after ESPN report of explicit images sent while working for Cubs
Ex-CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson denies sex assault allegations
18 family members get COVID-19 after holiday gathering
IL reports 4,318 new COVID-19 cases, 33 deaths
Mass COVID-19 vaccination site opens
Young mother shot to death in car in Garfield Park
Doctor explains how to best treat COVID-19 symptoms at home
Show More
Man shot after fleeing traffic stop, firing at officers
Biden arriving in Washington with big plans, big problems
How White House staff preps residence for incoming president
Garrett offering BOGO deal for National Popcorn Day
Chatham Education and Workforce Center opens, offering job training, career counseling
More TOP STORIES News