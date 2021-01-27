localish

Doctor's life-changing clinic brings sight to those in need

HOUSTON, Texas -- For many people, going to the eye doctor is routine. But for others, access to proper vision care is something that's out of reach, forcing them to live below their full potential. That's why Dr. Joseph Dollak of Spring, Texas, is dedicating his career to bringing the gift of sight to those who need it most. He was working as a private care optometrist when he began going on mission trips and seeing the lack of vision care in developing countries. He helped open a clinic in Haiti but realized that the need for eye exams was also great in his community. After working with the Salvation Army, he opened the InFocus Vision Center at a building owned by Volunteers of America. His mission is to help patients who are uninsured or can't afford proper eye care. Check out the video above to see how the InFocus Vision Center is changing lives and helping so many people see the world differently!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonall goodktrklocalish
LOCALISH
Chicago's froSkate is an inclusive skating collective
Principal runs ultra marathon to thank Aldine ISD
Natasha Ofili becomes first deaf Black character in a video game
Brooklyn Avenue Pizza Co. pays tribute to the location's past
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
5 killed, including 4 children, in Des Plaines fire
IL reports 3,751 new cases, 81 deaths
2 shot near day care in Orland Park
How to cut down your email inbox before storage limits start
Chicago FOP president faces more of filing false reports
Leaving White Supremacy: An ABC7 documentary
Apple urging iPhone users to update operating systems
Show More
CPS, CTU impasse continues as all students to work remotely Wednesday
Car, gun stolen from off-duty CPD officer in Kenwood carjacking: activist
WI reports 1,328 new COVID-19 cases, 34 deaths
Chicago's froSkate is an inclusive skating collective
Biden signs executive orders to cut US oil, gas and coal emissions
More TOP STORIES News