Pearland teens spread smiles through non-profit Drive-By Heroes

PEARLAND, TX -- Even COVID-19 can't stop these superheroes from spreading smiles to children! Two teen brothers from Pearland, Texas, started the non-profit Drive By Heroes of Pearland to help children celebrate birthdays and special occasions, all while supporting a great cause.

Twins Stephan and Isaiah Torres and their friend Jasmine Saenz, who all attend Pearland High School, dress up as superheroes and pay surprise visits to children who have been stuck at home amid the pandemic. The visits are free, but they collect donations for the nonprofit Pearland Neighborhood Center. So far, they have collected over 3,000 pounds of food, along with gift cards, cash, and online donations.

These heroes' good deeds even earned them special recognition from U.S. Congressman Pete Olson, who presented them with a special honor as TX-22 Good Will Creators.

For more information on Drive By Heroes of Pearland, click here.
