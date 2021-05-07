Fighting Extinction on American Farms

By Christian Todd
EMBED <>More Videos

Fighting Extinction on American Farms

Pittsboro, NC -- When we think of extinction, we think of endangered wild animal species not breeds of poultry and livestock. However, it's estimated by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations that we are losing one breed a month. In some cases ending lineages that have lasted millennia.

While this is a global statistic, there are hundreds of rare American breeds threatened with extinction. The Livestock Conservancy, a North Carolina-based non-profit, has been fighting back against this decline in genetic diversity since 1977.

They work with farmers from all over the country to ensure the preservation of these tangible connections to our past. In fact, they call these farm animals Heritage Breeds in an attempt to educate the public about the livestock our ancestors raised.

Just recently they have partnered with the U.S. Postal Service on a stamp series that pays tribute to Heritage breeds. The conservancy, along with the USPS, is celebrating the first day of issue of these stamps on May 17th at George Washington's Mount Vernon. The Heritage breed stamps are currently available for pre-purchase on the USPS website.

USPS Heritage Breed Stamps will be available starting May 17th.



As of this year, the Livestock Conservancy shows 60 breeds of livestock and poultry being considered as having a critical status in America. They define this as breeds with fewer than 200 annual registrations in the United States and an estimated global population of less than 500. For example, in the entirety of North America, only seven foals were born last year to the Cleveland Bay horse breed seen in this story. A stark reminder of how far there is to go to save these breeds from extinction.

If you would like to support their work, find out more at www.livestockconservancy.org.

A big thank you to Colonial Williamsburg for showcasing the animals of their rare breed program to us!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
localishwtvd
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Riley Fox story: '20/20' unveils new details in Wilmington girl's death
Bolingbrook teen dies from COVID 2 days after diagnosis
3 killed after blast near Starved Rock State Park in LaSalle County
3,321 COVID cases, 36 deaths reported
Norwegian Cruise Line threatens to skip Florida's ports
CPD sergeant allegedly took bribe from diver who found Rizzo's wedding ring in Belmont Harbor
Parents, attorney respond to guilty verdict in Rome officer killing
Show More
WATCH: Easy roasted tomato salsa recipe by Bar Chido's Chef Munoz
Body pulled from Lake Michigan near Navy Pier: CPD
Video shows Army trainee hijacking SC school bus with kids on board
Kidde recalls thousands of smoke detectors
Chicago doctor helps fight COVID in India: 'It's terrible'
More TOP STORIES News