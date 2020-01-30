Hampton University's Band: The Marching Force

HBCU The Hampton University's Marching Band, "The Force", gives students the ability to assume responsibility, establish a professional attitude, gain self-confidence and continue their love of music.

"The marching force is probably one of the most rewarding things I've ever been in," said Garfield Mcintyre "It's all about hard work, dedication and long hours, but I would say say I've learned a lot. I've learned perseverance and I've learned the value of working hard to create a good product."


"It's hard work day and night. We've put in so much to see this program grow," said Khadijat Aborderin. "Early mornings, late nights, a lot of memorizing. It's a lot, like mentally and physically, but once you get through it you know you have a big family right beside you who went though the same things you did and are always going to be there for you."
