PETacular helps autistic adults become more independent
Localish
A partnership between the Kinney Center for Autism and PETacular helps autistic adults find employment and feel empowered.
WATCH: These seniors brew and enjoy their own beer
We caught up with pet sitter Ira Edwards, a volunteer blossoming in the program by walking dogs, to see how the two groups are helping those on the spectrum.
WATCH: More Philadelphia Localish videos
