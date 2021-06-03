glam lab

Re-create iconic looks from Freeform's 'The Bold Type'

By Johanna Trupp
EMBED <>More Videos

Re-create iconic looks from Freeform's 'The Bold Type'

NEW YORK, NY -- In 2020, we all discovered new shows while stuck at home during the COVID-19 shutdown. Mine was "The Bold Type," and I binged the entire series in a matter of days.

As a young working woman climbing the corporate ladder in New York City, I found it easy to relate. From the feminist characters to the fashion, it all felt so attainable while still being entertaining.

For the fifth and final season, "The Bold Type" deserves a proper goodbye and celebration. So, when Freeform asked for a Glam Lab collaboration episode, I couldn't resist!

RELATED: '90s-style looks inspired by Freeform's 'Cruel Summer'

As an ode to Kat, Sutton and Jane, I asked two of my best friends to join me for this one - Cristina and Emily, whom I work with on a regular basis. Cris is president and founder of her own PR company, C Bee PR. (She gives me all the latest beauty pitches for Glam Lab.) Emily is my other half at ABC, my partner in creative; together we are the dynamic duo known as ProducHERS.

As the show takes place at a trendy fashion magazine, the looks are on point. From designer brands to vintage accessories to ball gowns - oh, and Carson Kressley!

I chatted with this season's costume designer, Mandi Line, who broke down the inspiration behind the fashion of the final season.

"We're going out with a bang! They're all at their best self where we're at right now," Mandi said.

To really re-create the looks the right way, we needed another fashion expert. Blaire Walsh, style director of Rent The Runway, was like our fashion angel sent from the heavens. Based on Mandi's notes and a few photos, she replicated each look with Rent The Runway's access to more than 700 brands.

"I know every designer, every style that's on site, so it comes pretty quick to me," she said.

We went with a four-day rental (they also have eight-day rentals and subscription packages) and recreated the Scarlett fashion closet in the middle of my apartment. Then, it was time to hit the subway (in our fancy ball gowns) of course to re-create that iconic first scene of "The Bold Type!"

Check out this very special episode of Glam Lab that re-creates the show's best fashion moments and don't miss the final season of "The Bold Type," on Freeform and streaming on Hulu!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
freeformhulufashion showglam labfashionwabclocalish
GLAM LAB
Re-create iconic looks from Freeform's 'The Bold Type'
'90s-style looks inspired by Freeform's 'Cruel Summer'
How to get glowing red carpet skin just like the celebs
From cleaning bathrooms to owning the #1 lash salon in NYC
TOP STORIES
Chicago moving to Phase 5 with rest of IL, mayor says
Sheriff: 2 children open fire on deputies: 'She's got the AK and the shotgun'
Woman carjacked in her own Rogers Park garage: CPD
Shedd Aquarium series debuts June 3
Alderman blames Chicago 'gang culture' after girl shot in head
IL reports 674 COVID-19 cases, 24 deaths
Man in wheelchair now in ICU after Mount Prospect hit-and-run: family
Show More
Chicago unveils Pride crosswalks outside City Hall
This Hot Cheeto burger has people waiting around the block
Now proven against coronavirus, mRNA can do so much more
Upcoming UFO report to Congress creating lots of buzz
Man shot during River North robbery: CPD
More TOP STORIES News