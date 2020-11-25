localish

Baker Natalie Brown developed 'Do Better Cakes' to help fight racial injustice

By Victoria Vallecorse
BERKELEY, Calif. -- It all started with a black ganache cake featuring a gold Black Lives Matter fist. Natalie Brown, baker and owner of Natty Cakes in Berkeley, California, posted a photo of her creation on social media, auctioning off the cake with all of the proceeds donated to support the Black Lives Matter movement.

Met with an outpouring of support and multiple bidders, "Do Better Cakes" were born.

"I was trying to think of how in the world is a baker supposed to kind of jump in here, especially a white woman that has a lot of privilege, and that really hasn't dealt with those things kind of head on," said Brown. "I started realizing that where I could really help was giving money to activist groups and people kind of on the front lines."

On her website, Brown began offering buttercream cakes dedicated to raising money for organizations working to end racial injustice. Purchasers can customize the flavor of their Do Better Cake and choose from three different cake designs: baker's choice of marbling with gold "End Racism" lettering, chocolate ganache with a gold heart, and black ganache with a gold Black Lives Matter fist.

Customers will then select an organization to receive 100% of the proceeds, including Anti Police-Terror Project, Color Of Change, Black Visions Collective, Transgender Law Center in Memory of Tony McDade, and National Bail Out.

"My overarching goal with the Do Better Cakes is to really just keep the conversation alive," said Brown. "It's not just a trend, it's not just a blip. This is, you know, people's lives on the line, and big change needs to be made," said Brown.

Go here to purchase a Do Better Cake.

For more information on Natty Cakes, visit here.

Follow Natty Cakes on Instagram for the latest updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
berkeleykgoblack lives matterbakerybakingbite sizecakelocalish
LOCALISH
Check out the largest Christmas store on Long Island!
Professor Pizza offers unique pies for its students in Wrigleyville
'Charcuterie Queen' of Long Island shares lavish cheese boards
Family-owned Naperville pharmacy survives 2 pandemics
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL reports 11,378 new coronavirus cases, 155 deaths
Mayor Lightfoot urges Chicagoans not to travel, visit homes for Thanksgiving
Chicago-area travelers flood airports, roads for Thanksgiving weekend, despite warnings
Argentina soccer legend Maradona dies at 60
Professor Pizza offers unique pies for its students in Wrigleyville
1st person in US to try COVID-19 vaccine talks side effects
Joe Biden delivers Thanksgiving speech seeking unity | LIVE
Show More
Tips on picking out a Christmas tree
Man charged after Chicago cop dragged by car fleeing traffic stop
How to report fraud to IDES as fake claims spike
Elk Grove Village woman shares heartbreak after losing only parent to COVID-19
2nd $1,200 stimulus check should happen soon, economists say
More TOP STORIES News