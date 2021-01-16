localish

Skokie's Bushra Amiwala, 22, youngest Muslim-elected official in U.S.

The youngest Muslim-elected official in the United States of America, Bushra Amiwala, is advocating for young voices in politics.

First running while in college, Amiwala's campaign received recognition from TIME Magazine, Teen Vogue, and The New York Times.

She was named Glamour Magazine's College Woman of the Year for her first campaign though she lost.

She decided to run again, passionate for public service and education, she kept advocating for others in her community and won!

She now serves on the Board of Education for Skokie School District 73.5 at just 22-years-old.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoskokieall goodlocalishwls
LOCALISH
Martin Luther King Jr. seen up close in rare color photos
Philly's 'Favorite Trashman' clean-up work extends beyond his pickup route
Jersey boys turn homebrewing idea into Armageddon Brewing
Artist Jules Muck hopes her murals can help cheer people up.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL reports 5,343 new COVID-19 cases, 130 deaths
Chicago protest expected as IL braces for possible unrest leading to inauguration
Fmr. Chicago firefighter wrongly accused of attacking Capitol cop
New IL political era begins with Speaker Chris Welch: BGA
Tax filing season delayed until February: IRS
New CDC vaccination guidelines draws criticism
Lotto Fever: Mega Millions ticket worth $1M purchased at Chicago 7-Eleven
Show More
WI woman, 108, survives COVID-19 battle
Watch live: Biden introduces science team
Indonesia earthquake leaves at least 46 dead, hundreds hurt
Which Chicago residents are getting COVID vaccines? Map by zip code
Armed carjackers force couple from car in Lincoln Park: police
More TOP STORIES News