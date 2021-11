Chicago residents offered free Lollapalooza 2021 tickets if vaccinated

EMBED >More News Videos The state of Illinois and Chicago have entered Phase 5 and are fully reopen, with nearly all COVID restrictions lifted.

EMBED >More News Videos Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Dr. Allison Arwady released this video with Perry Farrell and Dave Grohl to help promote the return of Lollapalooza.

Here it is! Check out the 2021 Lineup by Day and secure your 1-Day Tickets today at 12pm CT. 🙌🎉🔥 Tag your #Lolla crew so they don’t miss out. https://t.co/1DxoVmF1oA pic.twitter.com/1WxjznBFe4 — Lollapalooza (@lollapalooza) June 2, 2021

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago officials are using the city's largest musical festival to encourage coronavirus vaccinations.The city handed out 1,200 single-day tickets to Lollapalooza during a vaccination clinic Saturday . They are also gave away another 500 four-day passes Sunday -- but you have to be vaccinated and register online.Some Chicagoans also got a free ticket to a special concert at the House of Blues.The promotion is part of the Protect Chicago Music Series , which offers opportunities for fully vaccinated residents to get free tickets to music events.The four day music event gives fans a chance to see dozens of popular bands and artists.Lollapalooza is scheduled to take place July 29 to Aug. 1.For more information on how to register, visit Chicago.gov/covidvax