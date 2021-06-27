lollapalooza

Chicago residents offered free Lollapalooza 2021 tickets if vaccinated

Free tickets to a special concert at the House of Blues were also given away
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Lollapalooza lineup by day revealed

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago officials are using the city's largest musical festival to encourage coronavirus vaccinations.

The state of Illinois and Chicago have entered Phase 5 and are fully reopen, with nearly all COVID restrictions lifted.



The city handed out 1,200 single-day tickets to Lollapalooza during a vaccination clinic Saturday. They are also gave away another 500 four-day passes Sunday -- but you have to be vaccinated and register online.

Some Chicagoans also got a free ticket to a special concert at the House of Blues.

RELATED: Is a vaccination requirement for Lollapalooza legal?

The promotion is part of the Protect Chicago Music Series, which offers opportunities for fully vaccinated residents to get free tickets to music events.

RELATED: Lollapalooza 2021 releases full lineup by day

The four day music event gives fans a chance to see dozens of popular bands and artists.

Lollapalooza is scheduled to take place July 29 to Aug. 1.



For more information on how to register, visit Chicago.gov/covidvax.

The video featured is from a previous report.
