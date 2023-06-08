The historic Long Grove bridge was hit again, not once but two times in recent days.

Historic Long Grove bridge hit again, twice, for a total of 49 incidents since it reopened

LOING GROVE, Ill. (WLS) -- The historic Long Grove covered bridge has been struck again, not one but two times in recent days.

The historic covered bridge has now been hit 49 times. The 48th time happened last Friday, and the 49th was on Monday.

READ MORE: Why do people keep hitting the Long Grove covered bridge?

The Lake County Sheriff's Department said the crashes were relatively minor and in both cases the drivers were cited.

There are orange warning flags posted every few feet before the bridge, "No trucks or buses" signs and plenty of other signage warning of the 8 ft. 6 in. clearing.

Before it reopened in 2020, the bridge had been closed for two years to repair major damage from yet another crash. It was rebuilt with steel reinforcements so now the vehicles take the brunt of the damage, not the bridge.