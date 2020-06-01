Looting, vandalism break out in Chicago suburbs amid protests in wake of George Floyd's death; Gov. Pritzker deploys National Guard as curfews issued

Gov. Pritzker announced Monday afternoon he is activating 250 additional National Guard members to help with the protests and prevent looting in the Chicago suburbs and other parts of the state, if they are needed.
He has declared a disaster proclamation for 9 counties across Illinois, including Champaign, Cook, DuPage, Kane, Kendall, Macon, Madison, Sangamon and Will. Gov. Pritzker said the National Guard will be deployed strategically in terms of location.
The northern suburbs saw numerous protests over the death of George Floyd that turned violent Sunday night with people attacking officers and damaging businesses.
In Waukegan, looters were seen running with their arms filled with merchandise.
Protests also turned tense in Aurora Sunday night.
With brooms and shovels volunteers got to work early Monday morning in Aurora.
"The small businesses they don't deserve this, and it's pretty pitiful that they are the ones that gottta clean this up after selfish behavior," said Kyle Petit, a volunteer Monday morning.
For Erika Munoz and her sister Janet, a minority business owner, the looters took so much more than stuff.
"They don't see how much they are affecting you know her family, all of us," Munoz said.
Her sister opened a salon years ago, and finally was able to open on Friday since the pandemic shutdown to welcome back her customers-only to have to shut down again.
The business is not only her main source of income, but a major symbol of pride, she was finally able to buy the building three years ago.
"I just don't think this was necessary. I know, I feel bad for what happened, what happens to them but they are taking it out on people who have always worked hard to have what they have," she said.
The protest started off peaceful at the Aurora Police Department, but turned violent in the downtown area with many businesses and buildings damaged.
In at least two separate instances, instigators set fire to buildings in the downtown area, Aurora Police Department spokesperson Paris Lewbel said.
A group of protesters then walked to the Outlet Mall, but was met by police so they headed downtown smashing businesses and stealing whatever they could get their hands on.
The violence was also directed at the officers working to try and keep the downtown area safe.
In at least two instances, shots were fired at the officers working to contain the crowds, Lewbel said. Three squad cars were also set on fire and completely destroyed.
In multiple other instances, bricks, glass and rocks were also thrown at the officers. One Aurora Police officer suffered injuries as a result of items being thrown, Lewbel said.
The Aurora Police Department requested mutual aid assistance through the Illinois Law Enforcement Alarm System, with officers from all over the state coming in to assist with the response.
All of the entrance ramps off of I-88 to Aurora had to be closed.
The looting forced Aurora officials to implement a curfew that went into effect at 8:30 p.m. until 6:00 a.m. Monday morning.
A total of 14 people were arrested, Lewbel said.
Officials will conduct a full damage assessment for businesses Monday, Lewbel said.
Several other suburban Chicago communities have also imposed curfews as vandals and looters continue to attack communities.
One person was shot yesterday while people were looting stores at the North Riverside Park Mall.
People smashed out mall windows and broke into the Kohl's, Burlington, and Best Buy.
Police said it was a "synchronized strategy".
The shooting is under investigation
The Sears store in North Riverside Park Mall reopened on Friday. It's not clear if the business will reopen Monday.
The rest of the mall was set to reopen Friday, June 5 with reduced hours.
Looters also hit River Oaks Center in Calumet City.
A video submitted by a viewer shows people climbing under the security gate at the Foot Action store Sunday. Some stores on Torrence Avenue were also damaged, including a Sam's Club.
Calumet City was issued a curfew until 6 a.m. Monday.
Chicago and suburban curfews:
- Aurora: 8:30 p.m. Sunday - 6 a.m. Monday
- Blue Island: 7 p.m. Sunday - 7 a.m. Monday
- Burbank: 9 p.m. Sunday - 6 a.m. Monday
- Calumet City: 8 p.m. - 6 a.m. until further notice
- Chicago: 9 p.m. - 6 a.m. until further notice
- Chicago Heights: 9 p.m. Sunday - 5 a.m. Monday
- Chicago Ridge: 8 p.m. Sunday - 6 a.m. Monday
- Kenosha: 6:49 p.m. Sunday - 7 a.m. Monday
- Oak Lawn: 9 p.m. Sunday - 5 a.m. Monday
- Oak Park: 9 p.m. Sunday - 6 a.m. Monday
- Orland Park: 9 p.m. - 5 a.m. until further notice
- River Forest: 9 p.m. - 6 a.m. until further notice
- Park Forest: 9:00 p.m. - 6:00 a.m. until further notice
- Tinley Park: 8 p.m. Sunday - 6 a.m. Monday