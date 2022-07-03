lottery

Stay-at-home mom wins her 3rd lottery prize of at least $100K in 5 years, cites strategy and luck

By Yenny Sanchez

A stay-at-home mom, 30, from Wicomico County won her latest prize playing a $100,000 Lucky scratch-off ticket, Maryland Lottery said Monday. (Maryland Lottery)

WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. -- Call it a hat trick.

A Maryland woman has won her third lottery prize of at least $100,000 in five years, a feat she attributes to strategy and luck.

The stay-at-home mom, 30, from Wicomico County won her latest prize playing a $100,000 Lucky scratch-off ticket, Maryland Lottery said Monday.

"I couldn't believe it when I saw how much I'd won," she told lottery officials, according to a release on the website. "I immediately called my husband and said, 'We did it again.'"

When asked by lottery officials how she managed to win for a third time, she said research.

"We figure out which scratch-off games have been on sale for a long time but still have a lot of big-money prizes," she said.

The information is available on the Maryland Lottery website. The $100,000 Lucky game, for example, debuted last September and still has more than 40 top prizes available.

Still, there's an element of luck, especially when it comes to choosing where to buy the ticket. She picked a Goose Creek convenience store in Mardela Springs based on sheer intuition.

"I knew that they sold a big ticket a few weeks ago," she said. "I hoped that there was still some luck hanging around there."

As for the prize money, the lucky woman says she's putting it all in the bank for her children.

Despite her repeated wins, she's still in shock: "This is as crazy as it was the other times. It's unbelievable."

