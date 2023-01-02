'He was my hero': Family mourns veteran shot, killed while working as Chicago hookah lounge bouncer

Austin McAllister, a father of 6, died on the same day his mother passed, 1 year ago.

Veteran Austin McAllister was killed in a Lyon's Den shooting in Chicago. The father of six was working as a bouncer at the hookah lounge.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7 spoke with Austin McAllister's family today. They are completely devastated.

The 38-year-old was killed here New Year's Eve night, working as a bouncer at the Lyon's Den Hookah Lounge, just trying to make an honest living.

In heart-wrenching tears, the family of 38-year-old McAllister spent the first day of 2023 mourning the loss of their beloved brother.

A veteran, personal trainer, and loving father of six.

"He got hurt in Iraq to come home to Chicago and be killed, because he turned a patron away from the hookah lounge? He wasn't out there partying. He wasn't drinking. He was out there working for his kids and for himself," said Denotra Allen, the victim's sister.

Austin was working as a bouncer at the Lyon's Den Hookah Lounge New Year's Eve night, when Chicago police said a suspect tried to force his way into the bar with a gun around 1:30am.

There was an exchange of gunfire. Austin was shot multiple times and later died at the hospital.

"He was just an amazing person to me. He was my hero, somebody I spent a lot of time with. Somebody who really gave me strength and encouragement, and believed me," said Alan McAllister, the victim's twin brother. "We're just trying to hold it together and stay strong."

Alan saw Austin earlier that day, just before he was killed. Now, wrapped in his brother's coat and necklace, he is holding onto what he has left of him.

"I just want to tell you, brother. I love you, and I respect you, and I can't wait to see you again," Alan said.

Alan is also a veteran and Denotra is a retired Chicago police officer. It's a family of people who've dedicated their lives to service.

"He was at a job, protecting other people while they were enjoying themselves," Denotra said.

Austin died on the same day their mother passed, one year ago. The family is holding onto hope police will find who did this.

"We got to stop allowing this to be OK. We've got to stop letting the next story come two minutes later or three minutes later. We've got young children out here. We need people to care," Denotra said.

So far, no arrests have been made. The suspect left in a car following the shooting.