Woman killed in Flossmoor police shooting charged at officers with large knife: authorities

FLOSSMOOR, Ill. (WLS) -- Flossmoor police said Thursday morning a 64-year-old woman they fatally shot had charged at them with a large knife before she was wounded over the weekend.Madeline Miller was believed to be armed and dangerous when police responded to a domestic disturbance call about 12:15 p.m. Sunday in the 1400-block of Joyce Drive, according to authorities.The report alleged Miller was threatening and attacking a female family member with a knife. When officers arrived, they heard arguing and commotion inside the home.An elderly woman using a walker opened the door and yelled "she's trying to kill me," police said.Miller then rounded a corner armed with a large knife and quickly ran at officers with the knife pointed in their direction, according to law enforcement officials.Although officers asked her to drop the knife, Miller continued to advance toward police, at which point the first officer shot her once in the arm.She continued forward, and a second officer fired two more shots, hitting her in the torso, police said.Police rendered aid and called paramedics.Body, dashboard and security cameras captured the incident.Miller was taken to Advocate South Suburban Hospital where she was later pronounced deceased.The female family member was also taken to an area hospital to be treated for injuries from the domestic disturbance.No officers were injured during the incident, state police said.The responding officers have been placed on administrative leave per departmental policy."Our thoughts and condolences are with the family of the deceased and all who were involved in this tragic event," Flossmoor police said.