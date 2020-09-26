I-Team

Michael Madigan refuses to testify before special House committee investigating ComEd bribery allegations: report

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan is refusing to testify before a special committee investigating his conduct in connection with a ComEd bribery case, according to a Chicago Tribune report.

Madigan has been linked in court documents to a bribery scheme involving the company, but has not been charged.

In a letter obtained by the Chicago Tribune Friday night, Madigan says, "For the record, I am not exercising my fifth amendment rights by not appearing before the committee. As I have said before, I have done nothing wrong."

RELATED: Former ComEd VP Fidel Marquez charged in alleged bribery scheme implicating Michael Madigan


EMBED More News Videos

Charges have been filed for the first time in the ongoing ComEd investigation that has implicated Illinois' powerful House Speaker Michael Madigan.



He goes on to state, "the federal investigation is more important than Mr. Durkin's political theatrics, and I cannot in good conscience take any action that may, in any way, interfere with a federal investigation."

However, Madigan was formally accused of "conduct unbecoming of a legislator" earlier this month, which is not a criminal charge.

Republicans filed the formal charge Sep. 10 accusing Madigan of breaching the public trust and conduct unbecoming of a legislator as detailed in the federal case against ComEd.

RELATED: ComEd to pay $200M in federal bribery investigation; Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan implicated in charge


EMBED More News Videos

ComEd will pay $200 million to end a federal criminal investigation into a bribery scheme, the U.S Attorney's Office said Friday.



"Including engaging in a bribery scheme, an extortion scheme conspiracy to violate federal and state laws, amongst other misconduct and misuse of the office," House Republican Leader Jim Durkin said at the time of the charge.

Madigan has previously called the investigation a political stunt.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoloopspringfieldmike madiganstate politicsillinoisbriberypoliticsi teamcorruption
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
I-TEAM
Thursday at 10: Pandemic Layoffs
Laid off workers say video call terminations were 'unprofessional'
FBI issues new election security warning
Stimulus check update: 300K in Illinois to receive letter from IRS on eligibility
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Lake Bluff school district sends students home after COVID-19 exposure
Activists mark Laquan McDonald's birthday as fight for police reform continues
Kenosha police officer's lawyer says he shot Jacob Blake in fear for child in backseat
Firefighter injured in University Village blaze
Some Republicans accuse governor of intimidation over Fair Tax Amendment
I-55 reopens after several injured in multi-vehicle crash: ISP
More than a dozen charged in West Side drug sting 'Operation Split Corners'
Show More
1 injured in North Riverside Mall shooting; mall closed for day
$16K reward offered in Harvey mother's murder
Chicago Weather: Warm, sunny Saturday
Joffrey Ballet dancers return after 6-month hiatus
Indiana to move into final reopening phase Saturday
More TOP STORIES News