Magnificent Mile attempted robbery thwarted by Chicago police security guard: jewelry store owner

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- At least three would-be thieves tried to steal merchandise from a Michigan Avenue jewelry store Tuesday afternoon but were thwarted by a security guard.

The suspects entered Marshall Pierce Jewelry store just after 12:15 p.m. in the 900-block of North Michigan, Chicago police said. They used a hammer to break a glass case, but an off-duty Chicago police security guard stopped them from taking any of the merchandise.

They drove away in an unknown vehicle.

RELATED: Hinsdale businesses band together against retail theft; store manager stops robbery attempt

"Thanks to the excellent training of our off-duty CPD guard he was able to foil the attempted robbery without any injury. The City of Chicago owes a debt of gratitude to the CPD and work they do to keep us safe," store owner Evan Bern said.

The family-owned jewelry store opened on the Magnificent Mile in 2015.

It's been in Chicago since 1928, and this was the first attempted robbery in the store's history.
