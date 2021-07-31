make a wish

Make-A-Wish Illinois gives fundraisers chance to rappel down Chicago skyscraper

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
Make-A-Wish Illinois gives fundraisers chance to rappel 36 stories

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One hundred people will rappel down the side of the Hyatt Regency Chicago while raising awareness and money to help Make-A-Wish Illinois grant wishes to critically ill children in its Over The Edge for Wishes efforts.

Participants had to raise at least $1,500 to secure a spot to rappel down the 36-story building. For children with critical illnesses, the journey to hope and strength begins with a life-changing wish.

RELATED: Make-A-wish Illinois helps young cardiac patient become Chicago police officer for a day

After this last year, children need the power of a wish now more than ever. Make-A-Wish Illinois expects to grant an unprecedented number of wishes in the coming year. Support from Over the Edge helps to make sure that every wish child can have a transformational wish journey.

Since being founded locally in 1985, the chapter has granted more than 16,000 wishes and continues its mission to share the power of a wish with children across the state with help from dedicated volunteers and generous community members.

Over the Edge will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 7.
