Make-A-wish Illinois helps young cardiac patient become Chicago police officer for a day

WORTH, Ill. (WLS) -- How cute is this! Law enforcement rallied Sunday to support young Make-A-Wish patient who dreams of wearing a police badge one day.A caravan of law enforcement agencies paraded through south suburban Worth to rally around and support Ibrahim, a 7-year-old cardiac patient who thinks police officers are heroes.Next month, Make-A-Wish Illinois will grant Ibrahim's full wish of becoming a Chicago Police Officer for a day, where he will have a chance to be a crime-fighter.