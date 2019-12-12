Man, 19, charged with murder after nurse fatally shot in Little Village drive-by

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The family of a nurse killed in a drive-by shooting in Little Village last month is speaking out after a 19-year-old man was charged in his death.Armando Lopez, 19, has been charged with first-degree murder in the November death of Frank Aguilar. Lopez is being held without bond, according to a judge's order Thursday.Police believe Lopez was behind the wheel of a Jeep Commander while a shooter opened fire on 32-year-old nurse Frank Aguilar, who was visiting his family in the Southwest Side neighborhood after work. Detectives believe it was a case of mistaken identity."It appears that these individuals get in a car and are like, 'We're gonna go target the rival gang,' and they just see somebody and decide, 'Oh, well that looks like a rival gang member, we'll shoot him.' It's obviously not a rival gang member," said Chicago Police Deputy Chief Brendan Deenihan.Police said there was an outpouring of help and tips from the Little Village community, people providing surveillance video of the shooting and sharing other key pieces of information. The reaction was similar to what police saw in October when a young girl was shot and injured as she was trick or treating in the neighborhood."Historically there has been a fear and lack of trust in the Latino communities but as we have seen in this senseless incident Little Village is putting their faith over fear," said Captain Gil Calderon.Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said the Little Village community "stepped up in a big way" to secure the charges.Lopez had previously been charged with fleeing and eluding police in connection to a 15-mile police chase on November 15 that ended around 11:47 p.m. in the 7500 block of South Perry AvenueProsecutors allege Lopez drove through three stop signs and went onto the expressway traveling at 100 miles per hour before crashing into three parked cars.Lopez and his passenger were taken into custody for questioning. The passenger was released without any charges."Detectives are continuing to build a case against the suspected shooter and they will continue to work with the state's attorney's office to enhance that case as well," Deenihan said.On Nov. 12, Aguilar was in Little Village to visit his family and do laundry. He was carrying a laundry basket in the 3700-block of West 32nd Street when someone in a gray SUV drove by and opened fire, police said.Aguilar's family tells ABC7 that police were able to gather several videos from the neighborhood and were able to trace the vehicle used in the incident."We are also glad and would like to say thanks to the police in the 10th District police department as well as the detectives on the case that they have done a great job in identifying and retrieving all the evidence to put charges against Armando Lopez," said Joshua Alcazar, the victim's uncle.