Man, 73, seriously injured in Brighton Park hit-and-run, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are searching for the driver involved in a hit-and-run on the South Side Saturday night.

A 73-year-old man was crossing the street near the 4400 block of S. California in Brighton Park when he was struck by a vehicle, according to police.

The vehicle fled eastbound on 44th Street and didn't attempt to pull over to check on the man.

The victim was transported to a local hospital in serious condition.

Chicago police said the vehicle involved was an SUV, possibly red in color.

No offender is in custody at this time, police said.

Major Accidents Investigation Unit is investigating.
