Morton Grove police are looking for witnesses who can help them identify the driver they said struck and killed an 86-year-old man Friday evening before leaving the scene.

MORTON GROVE, Ill. (WLS) --
Police said the elderly man was crossing Shermer Road at Greenwood Street, a side street just north of Dempster, at about 5 p.m. when he was struck by the vehicle, which did not stop and stay at the scene. The man was killed, police said.

"We all are in the kitchen and we just heard the honk noise," said Zarin Sareshwe, witness. "As soon as we step out and saw the body laying in the floor, that was a scary situation."

"There's not much lighting around here. It's dark on this street and it's a quiet neighborhood but busy with cars," said Renee Thomas, neighbor.

"Somebody has to hear this. Somebody has to see there is something wrong w this intersection. Doesn't happen here on Harlem because everybody treats Harlem as a big street. They don't with Shermer," said Avram Zdrentan, neighbor.

Morton Grove police ask that any person or motorist who may have been in the area between 5 p.m. and 5:20 p.m. and witnessed the incident contact them at 847-470-5200.

The Major Crash Assistance Team is assisting Morton Grove police in the ongoing investigation. Police have not provided the description of any vehicle suspected of being involved in the crash.

No details about the victim, aside from his age, have been released, but neighbors are concerned the victim is a familiar face in the neighborhood.

"There's a gentleman that walks a lot at night an always walks down the street right here," said Karen Wennerberg, neighbor.

"I'm scared that's the guy. He's the nicest person," Zdrentan said.
