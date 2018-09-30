Man and 9-year-old son shot at Walmart in Hobart, Indiana

Police were investigating a shooting Sunday night at a Walmart in Hobart, Indiana.

HOBART, Ind. (WLS) --
A 25-year-old Gary man and his 9-year-old son were in critical condition Monday after being shot at a Walmart in Hobart, Indiana.

A person of interest who was captured on surveillance video is being sought in the shooting, Hobart police said.

The shooting occurred at about 7:30 p.m. Sunday at the Walmart at 2936 E. 79th Ave. in a busy commercial district along U.S. Route 30.

Prior to the shooting, two men who knew each other were fighting inside the store.

The man and his 9-year-old son were shot while leaving the store. In response, a man with the victim started shooting at the gunman, police said.

Worker Darrell Grigsby was outside when gunfire rang out.

"Everybody hit the ground. That's when a lady said that a little boy got shot. It was like a war. They were shooting at each other," Grigsby said.

The shooting is being investigated as gang related, and the FBI violent gang task force will be adopting the investigation, Hobart police said.

The same 25-year-old Gary man was also shot several times six weeks earlier in Gary.

