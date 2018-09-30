2 shot at Walmart in Hobart; person of interest sought

EMBED </>More Videos

VIDEOS: Police investigate shooting at Walmart in Hobart, Indiana (1 of 3)

2 shot at Walmart in Hobart; person of interest sought

A man in a black sweatshirt is a person of interest in a shooting at a Walmart in Hobart, Indiana.

By
HOBART, Ind. (WLS) --
Police were investigating a shooting Sunday night in the parking lot of a Walmart store in Hobart in northwest Indiana.

At about 7:30 p.m., two people were shot, including a young person, police said. They were hospitalized, but police did not disclose their conditions.

Police were looking for a person of interest who was wearing a black sweatshirt and captured on store surveillance.

Worker Darrell Grigsby was outside when gunfire rang out.

"Everybody hit the ground. That's when a lady said that a little boy got shot. It was like a war. They were shooting at each other," Grigsby said.

The shooting started with an argument in the parking lot and several people ran into the store, causing panic. People hid in aisles and in a back warehouse until police gave an all-clear.

The Walmart Supercenter is located along the busy commercial district along U.S. Route 30.

The parking lot was blocked off late Sunday with multiple emergency vehicles in the area.

EMBED More News Videos

Police were investigating a shooting Sunday night at a Walmart in Hobart, Indiana.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingwalmartHobartIndiana
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Cubs, Brewers to play tiebreaker game for NL Central Division title
Dogs might get depressed when owners overuse smartphones, study says
3 dead after car explosion; perpetrator 'probably killed'
Indonesia tsunami toll tops 800 amid search for survivors
Sarah Palin's son arrested on domestic violence charges
Jason Van Dyke Trial: Will he take the stand?
Man, 73, found shot to death in Rogers Park
Shark attack at California beach leaves teen hospitalized
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Patchy light rain
Trubisky throws for 6 TDs, Bears pound Buccaneers 48-10
Treasure Island Foods to close all locations
30-hour 'coffin challenge' expands to Six Flags Great America
More News