Man charged in death of Illinois State Trooper Brooke Jones-Story

A northern Illinois man has been charged in the death of Brooke Jones-Story, an Illinois state trooper who was fatally struck while on duty last month, Illinois State Police announced Thursday.

Craig Dittmar, of Stockton, has been charged with two counts of reckless homicide and one count of operating a commercial motor vehicle while fatigued, police said. All of those charges are felonies.

Craig Dittmar, 55, has been charged with three felonies in the death of Illinois State Trooper Brooke Jones-Story.

Craig Dittmar, 55, has been charged with three felonies in the death of Illinois State Trooper Brooke Jones-Story.



Bond was set at $250,000. Dittmar remains in the Stephenson County Jail, Illinois State Police said.

Jones-Story, 34, was killed March 28 while inspecting a semi-truck on US Route 20 westbound, near Freeport, Illinois, when another semi-truck, driven by 55-year-old Dittmar, crashed into her squad car and the truck she was inspecting.

Both trucks caught fire after the crash.

EMBED More News Videos

Illinois State Trooper Brooke Jones-Story was fatally struck by a semi-truck on Route 20 near Freeport, Illinois.



Jones-Story's death came days after Governor JB Pritzker announced renewed efforts to enforce Scott's Law in response to the number of accidents injuring state troopers. The law requires drivers to slow down and move over for emergency vehicles. The law, enacted in 2002, was named after Lieutenant Scott Gillen, a Chicago firefighter, who was struck and killed by an intoxicated driver while assisting at a crash on the Dan Ryan Expressway.

"No driver needs to get to their destination so quickly that needs to put a trooper's life at risk," Pritzker said during the press conference held days before the crash.

Jones-Story's death also fell on the sixth anniversary of the death of another officer, Trooper James Sauter, who was killed on the tri-state near Northbrook in 2013 when a truck driver fell asleep at the wheel. That driver was sentenced to two years in prison.

Dittmar was cited with violation of Scott's Law and improper lane usage, police said last month. The formal charges were approved Thursday by the Stephenson County State's Attorney's Office, according to ISP.

Another Illinois State Trooper, 36-year-old Gerald Ellis, was killed in the line of duty two days after Jones-Story by a wrong-way driver on I-94 westbound near Libertyville.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
car accidentscar accidentillinois state policecrash
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man grazed by bullet in Hyde Park robbery
Boy on skateboard killed in Arlington Heights
Chicago AccuWeather: Hot, breezy Sunday
Chicago commemorates 100th anniversary of Red Summer race riots
5-year-old saved 13 from Chicago house fire, residents say
Lamborghini collides with CPD vehicle on Near North Side
Pilsen sees large crowds as Fiesta del Sol fun continues
Show More
Fire displaces 7 people in Auburn-Gresham
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
Body of swimmer recovered near Indiana Dunes beach
Police identify teen shot to death on Aurora porch
A taste of nostalgia with these classic desserts
More TOP STORIES News