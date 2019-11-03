Man charged with DUI after rear-ending 2 Illinois State Police troopers in West Pullman crash

CHICAGO -- Two Illinois State Police troopers were injured Sunday when their vehicle was rear-ended on Interstate 57 in West Pullman on the Far South Side.They were in their squad car conducting a traffic stop about 1:50 a.m. in the right shoulder of I-57 near 119th Street when it was rear-ended, Illinois state police said.Two troopers were hospitalized with minor injuries.The male driver of the vehicle that hit them was charged with DUI, state police said.