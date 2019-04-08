Man, 23, charged with DUI for crash with squad car in Roscoe Village

One of our cars was struck last night by a driver who went through a red light and had an initial blood alcohol content of ".205", 2 1/2 times the legal limit. Fortunately our officers were not very seriously injured. The offender was.



CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man is facing DUI charges after a crash with a Chicago police squad car that left two officers injured Thursday on Chicago's North Side.Kyle Diaz, 23 is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, running a red light, failure to reduce speed and reckless driving, according to police.The officers were heading east on West Belmont Avenue in a marked SUV just before midnight. Police said Diaz was driving a black Honda Civic, heading south on North Ashland Avenue, blew a red light and hit the police vehicle.The impact caused the officers' vehicle to hit a blue Ford Fiesta also heading east on Belmont, police said. The 28-year-old woman who was driving the Ford refused treatment at the scene.The officer who was driving felt pain in the leg and arm. The officer who was riding in the vehicle felt pain throughout the body. Police said they were transported to the hospital for treatment, where their conditions stabilized.Diaz, who lives in Indianapolis, was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital after the crash, police said. He remains hospitalized Monday.Diaz is scheduled to appear in traffic court on June 14.Police from the 19th District said in a tweet Friday morning that Diaz had an initial blood alcohol content of .205, which is two and a half times the legal limit.The officers did not have their emergency lights activated, since they were not responding to a call, police said.