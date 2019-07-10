Man charged with DUI in crash that injured 2 CPD officers in Austin

CHICAGO -- A man has been charged with a felony DUI in a crash that injured two Chicago police officers over the weekend.

According to police, two officers were traveling southbound at about 12:40 a.m. Sunday in an unmarked SUV in the 400-block of Central Avenue with their "emergency equipment engaged" when they were struck by another vehicle in the intersection.

Police said the driver of a Chrysler sedan was traveling westbound on Race Avenue when the car struck the police vehicle. The crash caused the police car to hit a light pole. The two officers were taken to Stroger Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Shauna Jenkins, 26, of Chicago is charged with one felony count of Aggravated DUI, one misdemeanor count of driving under the influence any amount of drug, two misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence of alcohol, and three traffic citations for failing to yield to an emergency vehicle, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and driving without a license.

Jenkins was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was also stabilized, police said.

He appeared for a bail hearing Tuesday before Judge Susana L. Ortiz, according to Cook County court records. She set his bail at $150,000 and his next court date for July 16.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoaustinofficer injuredduichicago police departmentcrash
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Alligator spotted in Humboldt Park Lagoon, search underway
Photo of suspect in Millennium Park sex assault, cell phone robbery released
VIDEO: 60 teens seen looting Philadelphia Walgreens
Chicago Mercy Hospital attack part of new Secret Service threat assessment
American Red Cross calls for blood donations amid critical shortage
Lightfoot suspends water meter program linked to high lead levels
Toddler fell through open window on cruise ship: attorney
Show More
How to spot Saturn's rings on Tuesday night
Possible wrongful death lawsuit coming against DCFS in AJ Freund case
Group marks anniversary of Burr Oak Cemetery scandal
4-year-old, mother killed by grandfather, sheriff says
Suburban Chicago HS holds send-off for nun nominated for ESPY Award
More TOP STORIES News