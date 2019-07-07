Two CPD officers injured in crash in Austin, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three people, including two Chicago police officers were injured Sunday in a traffic crash in Austin on the West Side, police said.According to police, two officers were traveling southbound in an unmarked SUV in the 400 block of Central Avenue with their "emergency equipment engaged" when they were struck by another vehicle in the intersection.Police say, the driver of a Chrysler sedan was traveling westbound on Race Avenue when the car struck the police vehicle.Police say the driver of the Chrysler sedan was a 26-year-old man.The crash caused the CPD vehicle to strike a light pole, police said. The officers were taken to Stroger Hospital in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.Police say the 26-year-old driver was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in stable condition and will be cited.According to police, the crash appears to be alcohol-related.