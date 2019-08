Chris R. Grant. was charged with first-degree murder in the death of an Illinois State trooper, the St. Clair County state's attorney announced Saturday.

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (WLS) -- A man has been charged Saturday with first-degree murder in the death of an Illinois State trooper who was shot while executing a search warrant.Chris Grant allegedly shot Illinois State Trooper Nicholas Hopkins during an exchange of gunfire Friday in East St. Louis, the St. Clair County state's attorney's office said. Hopkins was attempting to execute a search warrant when the gun fire erupted, Illinois State Police officials said. He later died at a hospital.Hopkins was a 33-year-old and a 10-year ISP veteran.Grant is being held at the St. Clair County Jail in Southern Illinois on $5 million bond.