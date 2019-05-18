Man, 57, charged with murder of missing veteran from Zion

ZION, Ill. (WLS) -- A man in Zion is accused of murdering a veteran who was reported missing in the north suburbs.

Vincent C. Bevly, 57, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the death of Cory Rhinehart, who went missing March 18, Zion police said in a statement.

Rhineheart, 28, hadn't been to work in three days, and his cellphone was turned off, police said. This was unusual behavior for Rhineheart, his family told police.

Bevly allegedly murdered Rhineheart before he was reported missing, police said. He was taken into custody Friday.

Zion police didn't immediately provide specific details of the investigation that led to Bevly's arrest but said it "involved hundreds of man-hours by Zion Police officers and detectives and members of the Lake County Major Crime Task Force."

The long investigation was needed "in order to produce this outcome," police said. "We extend our deepest condolences to Cory's family for their loss and their suffering during this time."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
zionarrestmissing manpolice
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 charged in murder of pregnant Chicago woman denied bond
Man charged with fatally shooting Gary teen
Ohio State University doctor accused of "cesspool of deviancy" from Chicago
Rahm Emanuel leaves City Hall on last full work day as Chicago mayor
Student stabbed during fight at St. Patrick HS
The biggest recycling mistakes
NEW BATMAN: Robert Pattinson next caped crusader?
Show More
Mom caught on camera tripping young basketball player
Possible 'chupacabra' caught on camera in Houston, Texas
Chicago Weather: Cleanup underway after storms drop hail, topple trees
Fight for Chicago's 5th Ward continues
Mayor-Elect Lori Lightfoot presented transition team report
More TOP STORIES News