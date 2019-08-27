Man critical after attempted robbery in Edgewater on North Side, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 37-year-old man is in critical condition after an attempted robbery Wednesday night in Edgewater on the North Side, Chicago police said.

According to police, around 11:40 p.m. the man was standing on the sidewalk waiting for a friend in the 1000 block of W. Bryn Mawr Avenue when two people approached him and punched him the face multiple times.

The victim fell to the ground striking his head on the concrete when the suspects began going through his pockets, police said.

The suspects fled eastbound on Sheridan Avenue on foot when the victim's friend came to his aid, police said.

The victim was transported to Saint Francis Hospital in critical but stable condition with injuries from trauma to the head, according to police.

Nothing appeared to be taken from the victim, police said.

No one is in custody.

Area North detectives are investigating.
