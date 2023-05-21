Dad killed in grenade blast inside Lakes of the Four Seasons, Indiana home ID'd: Lake County coroner

A dad is dead and his two kids are hurt after a hand grenade blast at a Lakes of the Four Seasons, IN home in the 3400 block of West Lakeshore Drive.

Bryan Niedert's 2 teenage children were injured in the blast

LAKES OF THE FOUR SEASONS, Ind. (WLS) -- A man is dead and his two children are injured after a hand grenade detonated at a home in Northwest Indiana on Saturday evening, police said.'

The Lake County Sheriff's Office said officers responded to an explosion in the Lakes of the Four Seasons community just before 6:30 p.m.

A family was going through a grandfather's belongings at home in the 3400 block of West Lakeshore Drive, when they found a hand grenade, police said. Someone reportedly pulled the pin on the grenade, and it detonated.

Police found a man unresponsive at the scene, and he was later pronounced dead. The Lake County Coroner's Officer later identified him as 47-year-old Bryan Niedert.

His two children, an 18-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy, were transported to a local hospital with shrapnel wounds.

Officials initially said the boy was 17 years old.

The Porter County Bomb Squad was called to secure the area and determine whether there may be other explosives. The Lake County Sheriff's Department Homicide detectives and CSI unit are investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the explosion.