CHICAGO (WLS) --The man shot and killed by a woman he was trying to rob at a Chicago bus stop in the Fernwood neighborhood has a criminal history.
The incident in the 500-block of West 103rd Street Tuesday morning was captured on surveillance video.
Investigators said 19-year-old LaAvion Goings approached the 25-year-old woman, pulled out a gun and announced a robbery. The woman then shot and killed him with her gun. The woman has a concealed carry license.
Police said Goings, who has a history of arrests. Last summer, he allegedly attacked a sergeant and officer during a drug raid.