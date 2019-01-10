EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5036678" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A woman with a concealed carry license fatally shot a man who was trying to rob her in Chicago's Fernwood neighborhood, Chicago police said.

The man shot and killed by a woman he was trying to rob at a Chicago bus stop in the Fernwood neighborhood has a criminal history.The incident in the 500-block of West 103rd Street Tuesday morning was captured on surveillance video.Investigators said 19-year-old LaAvion Goings approached the 25-year-old woman, pulled out a gun and announced a robbery. The woman then shot and killed him with her gun. The woman has a concealed carry license.Police said Goings, who has a history of arrests. Last summer, he allegedly attacked a sergeant and officer during a drug raid.