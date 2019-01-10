Man fatally shot by woman with concealed carry license in Fernwood previously accused of attacking cops

The man shot and killed by a woman he was trying to rob at a Chicago bus stop in the Fernwood neighborhood has a criminal history. (Chicago police)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The man shot and killed by a woman he was trying to rob at a Chicago bus stop in the Fernwood neighborhood has a criminal history.

The incident in the 500-block of West 103rd Street Tuesday morning was captured on surveillance video.
RELATED: Woman with concealed carry license fatally shoots would-be robber in Fernwood, police say
A woman with a concealed carry license fatally shot a man who was trying to rob her in Chicago's Fernwood neighborhood, Chicago police said.


Investigators said 19-year-old LaAvion Goings approached the 25-year-old woman, pulled out a gun and announced a robbery. The woman then shot and killed him with her gun. The woman has a concealed carry license.

Police said Goings, who has a history of arrests. Last summer, he allegedly attacked a sergeant and officer during a drug raid.
