homicide investigation

Police investigating after man found shot to death in car near Baseline Road in Elwood

1st homicide in Elwood since 2009, police say
By and ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
ELWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- Police are investigating what appears to be a deadly shooting in Will County.

An unidentified man was found inside a car with the windows shot out Friday morning along Baseline Road in Elwood.

Baseline Rd. has been blocked from Arsenal to Noel Road until further notice.

Elwood Police Chief confirmed they are conducting a homicide investigation and the Will-Grundy County Major Crimes Task Force is assisting.

The victim has not yet been identified, police said.

This is the first homicide in Elwood since 2009, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Elwood Police at (815) 423-5411 or anonymously at Will County Crime Stoppers.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
elwooddeadly shootingfatal shootinghomicide investigationshootinginvestigation
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION
Man sentenced for murdering wife, sister-in-law in Crystal Lake
$10K reward offered for person of interest in Yale murder case
Reward offered in search for person of interest in Yale student's killing
Chicago police detective attacked while investigating murder
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Gorilla Glue girl' has message for Black women about 'hair love'
United Center to host federal mass vaccination site
Prince Harry left royal life to save his mental health
Des Plaines car delivery driver beaten, cars stolen by group of men: police
Best Buy lays off 5,000 workers and will close more stores
TSA's weirdest finds of 2020
Surveillance video shows SUV run red light, kill woman in Englewood, prosecutors say
Show More
'Pot for Shots': Marijuana dispensary offers free joint to anyone who gets COVID vaccine
COVID vaccine 'passports' may open society, but inequity looms
Feds pledge another DC domestic terror attack 'will not happen again'
Girl, 8, starts business to help homeless kids
WI Republican wants to require national anthem
More TOP STORIES News