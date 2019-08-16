Man helped murder suspect James McGee dispose of Gary woman Sidne-Nichole Buchanan's body, court documents say

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- A Gary, Indiana man will face a judge Friday morning for the murder of a mother of two who was last seen at a concert in Tinley Park.Meanwhile, prosecutors are revealing new details about a possible motive for the crime.According to court records, the victim's mother told police her daughter 27-year-old Sidne-Nichole Buchanan was supposed to come home after attending a concert in Tinley Park with the suspect, 38-year-old James McGhee on July 27. But that didn't happen.Instead, somewhere along the course of the investigation, police got an anonymous tip a friend of McGhee helped dispose of the mother of two's body.After talking with the friend, he told investigators he was with the suspect the day after the concert as he was scouting out the forest preserve area where he said McGhee would later leave her body.When the friend went back with McGhee to his apartment, the court documents state, the friend saw blood on both mattresses in McGhee's bedrooms and saw what he believed was a body in black plastic bags near the foot of the bed. He then left the apartment feeling overwhelmed.Later, the friend told investigators McGhee would come out dragging a suitcase to the car before they went back the Thornton-Lansing Road Nature PreserveThe documents revealed the friend said, McGhee found out Buchanan was seeing another man and "lost it" and that he beat her up bad.After talking with that witness, he directed investigators to the forest preserve area, where they later found Buchanan's body.Police did get a search warrant to inspect McGhee's apartment and even called the FBI for help. During that search they found stains that tested positive for blood.McGhee's arrest comes a year after he pleaded guilty to felony intimidation related to allegations in 2017 that he beat and later kidnapped his then-pregnant girlfriend, who told authorities she miscarried three of her four quadruplets.Under the plea agreement with Lake County, Indiana, prosecutors, McGhee was given a three year suspended sentence and placed on probation, which he was still under at the time of his arrest.