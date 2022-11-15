Man hit by falling window in River North: CPD

Chicago weather: Rain/snow mix was falling across area when incident took place

Chicago police say a man was hit by a falling window on Illinois Street in River North Tuesday morning, as a snow mix was falling across the area.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A shattered window fell on a 37-year-old man in River North Tuesday morning, Chicago police said.

The man was walking on the sidewalk in the 200-block of West Illinois Street about 8:50 a.m. when a shattered window hit him, CPD said.

He suffered minor cuts to his forehead and ear, but was treated and released on the scene, police said.

A rain/snow mix fell across the Chicago area Tuesday morning.

It was not immediately clear what caused the window to fall.

