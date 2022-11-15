Chicago weather forecast: Snowfall begins ahead of 1st measurable accumulation of season | Radar

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Snow has begun to fall Tuesday ahead of the first measurable amount of the cold precipitation of the season for the Chicago area, and the timing will make for a slippery morning commute Tuesday.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Chicago and the suburbs from 4 a.m. to noon Tuesday.

The Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications issued a Winter Weather Advisory from 6 a.m. Tuesday until 6 a.m. Wednesday

Heavier snow will develop Tuesday morning in the far south suburbs during the rush hour before spreading north, ABC7 meteorologist Larry Mowry said.

"By the time the commute is in full swing, so is the snow," ABC7 meteorologist Tracy Butler said. "We're not looking at major accumulations out of this, but the timing is just horrible."

The snow was fairly light early Tuesday morning, but visibility is lowering in areas south of the city, Butler said.

Periods of precipitation will continue through Tuesday afternoon and the evening rush hour, Mowry said. Periods of mainly light snow will continue into Wednesday, with a mix of rain and snow possible near Lake Michigan.

By Wednesday, parts of the Chicago area could see up to 4 inches of slushy snow, with the highest amounts in the northern suburbs where there could be some lake enhancement, Mowry said. Areas along the lake may not see much accumulation due to the warm lake temperatures.

Cole Stallard, commissioner of Chicago's Streets and Sanitation Department, said the city has more than 200 vehicles ready to hit the roads and a stockpile of more than 400 tons of salt.

Some street crews were already out by about 4:30 a.m., making sure the roads are clear.

Salt spreaders will be monitoring conditions on arterial routes, including DuSable Lake Shore Drive, as well as bridges and overpasses.

The Illinois Department of Transportation will also have plows and trucks at the ready to keep thing smooth on the expressways for the morning drive.

With the first snowfall of the season coming during the morning commute, Stallard said it's important to be prepared and leave yourself extra time.

"Be safe, and make sure to have your brushes in your car," Stallard said. "And make sure to have those talks with first-time drivers heading off to school."