East Garfield hit-and-run kills 54-year-old man, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 54-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run in the East Garfield Park neighborhood Wednesday night and Chicago police are now searching for the driver.Police said the incident occurred 2600-block of West Van Buren Street at about 7:48 p.m.The victim was walking west on Van Buren Street when police said a vehicle also traveling west struck the man from behind and then took off from the scene.The man was transported to Stroger Hospital and later pronounced dead. The man's identity has not yet been released.The Chicago Police Major Accidents Division is investigating. No one is in custody.