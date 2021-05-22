expressway shooting

Man killed in Eisenhower Expressway shooting on Chicago's West Side

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man, 27, was fatally shot while driving on the Eisenhower Expressway early Saturday morning.

It happened as the victim was heading westbound around 12:07 a.m. along the outbound lanes at the Austin Boulevard off ramp, according to Illinois State Police.

Shots were fired from another vehicle, police said.

Video from the scene showed several bullet holes on the side of the car as police investigated.

The man was transported to Loyola Medical Center in Maywood where he later died, police said.

A 29-year-old male passenger in his vehicle was transported to the hospital with minor injuries, police said.

Another 19-year-old male passenger was not injured, according to police.

The westbound exit ramp to Austin was closed for about three hours for the investigation.

No one is in custody.
