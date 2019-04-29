Man killed in Lake Shore Drive crash after striking barrier

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 32-year-old man was killed in a crash on Lake Shore Drive near the Oak Street Curve early Monday morning, Chicago police said.

Police said the driver of a Cadillac sedan was going at a high rate of speed north in the 1000-block of North Lake Shore Drive at about 2:10 a.m. when the car struck the barriers.

The driver was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. Authorities have not released his identity.

Three other people inside the vehicle were not injured. The Chicago Police Major Accidents Division is investigating.
