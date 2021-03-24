shooting

Man killed in Bridgeview shooting outside Secretary of State facility; 2 arrested, police say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (WLS) -- Bridgeview officials said a man has died after being shot outside of a Secretary of State facility Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the shooting happened around 1:35 p.m. in a parking lot outside the Illinois Secretary of State facility on West 87th Street. The exact circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately clear.

WATCH: Police with dogs search for suspects in backyards of homes
Chopper 7HD was over the scene as police used dogs to search for the suspect in a shooting outside a Bridgeview Secretary of State facility that left one man dead.



The victim was shot several times and taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition, Bridgeview village officials said. He later died at the hospital, according to police.

Bridgeview police said the victim was standing in line waiting to go into the driver's license facility when one or more people ran up to him and started shooting. The suspects then jumped into a car and fled.

No one else standing in line was injured, nor was anyone inside the driver's license facility, which police partially credited to the mandated six feet of social distancing in the line to get into the facility.

"I think that helped a lot in the fact that the only one person was shoot because of the six foot distance between people," said Police Chief Ricardo Mancha. "Only he was targeted and only he was hit."

Police have only described the victim as a Black male. He has not yet been identified.

Police chased the suspects' car to near 99th and Ridgeland. Two people were taken into custody around 2:45 p.m., the suspected shooter and a person believed to be his accomplice, police said.

The two people arrested have not yet been identified.

Police said they believe the shooting was intentionally planned, targeting this victim. They do not believe there is any danger to the public.
