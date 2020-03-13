Police identify man killed in West Lawn hit-and-run

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 59-year-old man was killed in a crash Wednesday in West Lawn on the Southwest Side, police said.Steve Smith was driving a blue Chevrolet Malibu west about 1:30 p.m. in the 4500-block of West 63rd Street when a tow truck ran several red lights and struck the car, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner's office said.Smith lost control of the Mailbu and crashed into a pole, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead.An autopsy released Thursday found Smith died of injuries from the crash, the medical examiner's office said.The truck sped off from the crash, police said. CPD's Major Accidents Unit is investigating.